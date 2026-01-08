Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla officially postponed: Is it because of Dhurandhar 2? Find out

Akshay Kumar fans will have to wait a little longer for Bhooth Bangla, his much-anticipated horror comedy movie with director Priyadarshan. The duo will be working together again after 14 years.
The movie, originally slated for an April 2 release, has now been officially postponed to May. Bhooth Bangla will now release on 15 May 2026.
"Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! 🔔The doors open on 15th May 2026 🚪👻 See you in cinemas 🎥" the makers announced in a post on X, without revealing the reason for the postponement.
They also shared two new posters for the movie.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has been pushed to May in anticipation of the Dhurandhar 2 wave, which is slated to release on March 19.
The horror-comedy movie makers reportedly have decided to push the release date back to avoid coming in the way of the second instalment of Ranveer Singh-starrer mega blockbuster.
Dhurandhar is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office, minting ₹786 crore net in 34 days.
However, some reports suggest that Bhooth Bangla needed more time for post-production work, especially VFX, causing the delay.
In addition to Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla stars names like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
The horror-comedy is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Cape of Good Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar backing the project.
Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy movie, is set around the story of a mysterious and haunted mansion. In the poster, Akshay can be seen holding a lantern inside a haunted mansion setup.
While not much has been revealed about the main plot of the movie, the poster strongly hints at a blend of desi horror elements and slapstick comedy, a genre Priyadarshan is known to excel in.
Fans of the duo's earlier collaborations are excited about the movie's release.