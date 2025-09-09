Akshay Kumars birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty and others send warm wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older, ringing in his 58th birthday on Tuesday, September 9. On the special occasion, Akshay has received an outpouring of wishes and greetings from his fans as well as friends from the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in a number of superhit films, took to her Instagram story and dropped a birthday wish. She shared an old black-and-white picture with her 'Good Newwz' co-star and wrote, "Akki happy birthday favourite biggest hug."

Akshay's 'Hera Pheri' co-actor Suniel Shetty also extended a warm birthday wish, recalling their old memories. "Akkiiii...from madness to memories, from hustle to hugs, we have seen it all together. Here's to many more laughs and crazy times ahead. Wishing you a happy, happy birthday,"

Ananya Panday shared a picture with Akshay from the Golden Temple and added, "Happy birthday @akshaykumar sir."

Tiger Shroff, who shared the screen with the actor in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' paid a sweet tribute to his "hero." He wrote, "From sitting back and watching my hero kick ass on screen as a kid to sitting right next to you! Thank you for inspiring generations sir! Happy birthday."

In her witty style, Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday @akshaykumar! Hope you have too much fun."

Revisiting their old times, Ajay Devgn penned a nostalgic birthday wish for Akshay Kumar. "Happy Birthday Akki...Been over 30 years in this game together...you may keep playing it like a true Khiladi for many more."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram and shared a string of fun pictures with Akshay, further sending his birthday greetings.

"Happy Birthday to my dearest friend, brother & partner-in-crime, @akshaykumar! Wishing you endless health, love, & laughter. We've had epic times together, on-screen & off--here's to more crazy adventures! Love you tons!" he wrote in the post.

Anil Kapoor also wished the actor and added, "Happy Birthday, Akshay! Wishing you boundless energy, health and happiness forever. Keep ruling heart on and off screen!"

"Happy birthday to big bro @akshaykumar best of health, success and happiness, big love and respect," Sidharth Malhotra wrote.

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to his X handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday to a self made star, fitness enthusiastic who deserves success for his tremendous body of work, stamina & disciplined life our own #AkshayKumar. Wishing you abundance of happiness, love, laughter & great health ahead. #BirthdayWishes."

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and penned down a gratitude note for his fans and well-wishers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a post with a picture that showed the different characters played by him in his movies.

Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone who ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay..Jai Mahakal"

Following the post, while fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming wishes, celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Rampal, Vindu Dara Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Krushna Abhishek, and Sharad Kelkar also reacted to it.

On the work front, Kumar will next be seen in the much-awaited 'Jolly LLB 3' opposite Arshad Warsi. The teaser for the third instalment was unveiled on August 12, giving a glimpse into the funny yet intense clash between the actors. Saurabh Shukla is also returning as Judge Tripathi.

'Jolly LLB 3' will be released on September 19, 2025.