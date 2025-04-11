Akshay Kumar’s first co-star Shanthi Priya goes bald! ‘Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana’ actress says, ‘have set myself free’

Akshay Kumar's first co-star Shanthi Priya, at 55, ia embracing a bold look by going bald. Her bold transformation sparked varied reactions online, with many praising her beauty and courage to defy age-old standards.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Apr 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Shanthi Priya, known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, recently went bald to celebrate her freedom from beauty norms.
Shanthi Priya, known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, recently went bald to celebrate her freedom from beauty norms.(Instagram @Shanthi Priya)

Shanthi Priya, the ‘Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana’ actress, is making heads turn after she shocked with her bold look. The 55-year-old actress who once shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the 1991 film, Saugandh, went bald recently. The actress shattered all age-old beauty standards by flashing off her shaved head in her recent pictures.

In a remarkable move, she also remembered her late husband, Siddharth Roy, who passed away in 2004. Making a statement with her bald look, in a post on Instagram, she stated, “I recently went bald and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules and even keep ourselves caged.”

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan says she would never watch film like Toilet: ‘Yeh koi naam hai?’

Suggesting that this change has made a big difference in her life, she stated, “With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart!”

Watch viral photos of Shanthi Priya here:

She cherished the moment by donning her husband's brown-toned blazer and added, “Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth. Sending power and love to all the women out there!” In another post Shanthi Priya shared that this decision wasn't impulsive.

Also Read | Sky Force BO Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s movie collects THIS amount

Check netizen reaction here:

Netizens strongly reacted to this post and praised her new look and called it stunning. One user stated, “u look more n more beautiful in ur every transformation..u r really princess of persona.” A second user replied, “No need to make it a big issue no ones saying anything.” Another user remarked, "AI Generated image. Not real." A fourth user wrote, "Now we have to shoot something with you in this look."

Also Read | Ananya Panday’s first look from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 leaves internet divided

More about Shanthi Priya

The actress set-off her acting career with the 1987 Telugu film ‘Kaboye Alludu.’ She appeared in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films after making her Tamil debut with Enga Ooru Pattukaran in the same year.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentAkshay Kumar’s first co-star Shanthi Priya goes bald! ‘Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana’ actress says, ‘have set myself free’
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.