Akshay Kumar’s first co-star Shanthi Priya goes bald! ‘Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana’ actress says, ‘have set myself free’

Shanthi Priya, the ‘Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana’ actress, is making heads turn after she shocked with her bold look. The 55-year-old actress who once shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the 1991 film, Saugandh, went bald recently. The actress shattered all age-old beauty standards by flashing off her shaved head in her recent pictures.

In a remarkable move, she also remembered her late husband, Siddharth Roy, who passed away in 2004. Making a statement with her bald look, in a post on Instagram, she stated, “I recently went bald and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules and even keep ourselves caged.”

Suggesting that this change has made a big difference in her life, she stated, “With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart!”

Watch viral photos of Shanthi Priya here:

She cherished the moment by donning her husband's brown-toned blazer and added, “Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth. Sending power and love to all the women out there!” In another post Shanthi Priya shared that this decision wasn't impulsive.

Check netizen reaction here: Netizens strongly reacted to this post and praised her new look and called it stunning. One user stated, “u look more n more beautiful in ur every transformation..u r really princess of persona.” A second user replied, “No need to make it a big issue no ones saying anything.” Another user remarked, "AI Generated image. Not real." A fourth user wrote, "Now we have to shoot something with you in this look."