Akshay Kumar's lawyer reveals losses caused by Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3: ‘Severe legal consequences’

Actor Paresh Rawal's dramatic exit from Hera Pheri 3 took a legal turn when Akshay Kumar sued Paresh Rawal for 'sabotaging' the film. Now Akshay's lawyer said that Paresh Rawal will face “severe legal consequences” for his decision.

Loss caused by Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 Akshay who is also producing the film, demanded ₹25 crore in damages from Paresh Rawal after he hurt the sentiments of fans. His departure has stirred a new controversy in the industry.

"I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, representing Akshay's Cape of Good Films, told PTI.

Akshay's lawyer said that Paresh asserted his involvement in the much-awaited film with his social media postings in January this year.

She added, “Thereafter, there were contracts entered into for the shooting of the trailer. In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half minutes of the film itself that had been shot. Suddenly, a few days ago, we received a notice from Paresh ji saying that he is no longer associated with the film and doesn't want to be associated with the film. So it's taken everybody by shock and surprise, of course.”

Paresh Rawal signed the contract before coming on board with the project.

Backing out of a contract carries "serious repercussions" for the film, she mentioned.

“There's reputational damage involved for the actors that are committed to the film, the franchise as a whole, and of course, there's a great deal of disappointment among the audience. So we're optimistic that things work out, but as of now we're facing legal issues," she continued.

Tidke said Paresh who is yet to respond to Akshay's legal notice in the matter, has seven days to send his reply.

When asked about the damage charges being sought from Paresh Rawal, she reflected on the "losses" caused to the producers.

“There's been a substantial amount of money already invested in the film. Shooting had begun. Of course, everyone's synchronised schedules are now disrupted. Professionally, it's affected everyone,” she added.

Suniel Shetty on Paresh Rawal vs Akshay Kumar Earlier, Suniel Shetty, one of the iconic Hera Pheri trio, said that he doesn't want any animosity between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

He told PTI, “I am heartbroken, (but) I believe it all will fall into place... At the same time, I am clueless because I heard (about) it through the media. I hope things can be mended. And even if the film doesn't happen, I wouldn't want any animosity between Paresh and Akshay.”

