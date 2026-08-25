Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali: Cast, first look, release date and more

It has been more than 24 hours since the first look of actor Akshaye Khanna's next project was revealed. After the success of Dhurandhar, Khanna will be seen in the upcoming Mahakali. In the film, he is essaying the role of Shukracharya.

Akshaye khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali Akshaye Khanna's first role from Mahakali was unveiled recently. Playing the role of the Guru of the Asuras (demons) in the film, he looked almost unrecognisable in a new look. Going by the first look of the mythological action-adventure drama, Khanna donned a long white beard and matted hair. He was dressed in traditional saffron attire.

The video read, "#Shukracharya’sWarCry" It opened with a powerful battle scene between Dharma and Adharma.

Also Read | Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna kicks off Telugu debut with Mahakali

First look out In the first look video, Akshaye as Shukracharya recounts how the entire race of Asuras was pushed into the netherworld, with the doors to all 14 worlds closed. Determined to set them free, he aims to make the Asuras’ victory cry echo across the 14 worlds within 14 days. Towards the end of the trailer, Shukracharya commands the demon Raktabeej to destroy the human race. However, the formidable guru must first confront the divine power of Maa Kali, leading to an epic clash.

Watch:

About Mahakali The film is a part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe which began with Hanu-man, in 2024. Starring Teja Sajja, the film received a positive response from critics and the audience, earning about ₹295.29 crore gross worldwide. Besides Mahakali and Hanu-man, the cinematic universe also includes Jai Hanuman, which is the official second film of the franchise.

Meet the team: Makers, cast Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, Mahakali is written by Prashanth Varma and directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. It also features Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf and several other actors alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy in the lead roles.

Set in Bengal, the superhero film will be centred around Goddess Kali. It is said to symbolise the themes of women empowerment, faith, and courage.

The film will release in IMAX 3D. Reportedly, the makers are currently in talks for an international release of the film. The film is expected to release in multiple languages.

The music of the film has been composed by Smaran Sai.

On July 14, the makers of the film announced that production on the project had officially entered its final leg, marking an end of the 125-day shooting schedule.