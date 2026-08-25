Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali: Cast, first look, release date and more

It has been more than 24 hours since the first look of actor Akshaye Khanna's next project was revealed. After the success of Dhurandhar, Khanna will be seen in the upcoming Mahakali. In the film, he is essaying the role of Shukracharya.

Advertisement

Akshaye khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali Akshaye Khanna's first role from Mahakali was unveiled recently. Playing the role of the Guru of the Asuras (demons) in the film, he looked almost unrecognisable in a new look. Going by the first look of the mythological action-adventure drama, Khanna donned a long white beard and matted hair. He was dressed in traditional saffron attire.

The video read, "#Shukracharya’sWarCry" It opened with a powerful battle scene between Dharma and Adharma.

Also Read | Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna kicks off Telugu debut with Mahakali

First look out In the first look video, Akshaye as Shukracharya recounts how the entire race of Asuras was pushed into the netherworld, with the doors to all 14 worlds closed. Determined to set them free, he aims to make the Asuras’ victory cry echo across the 14 worlds within 14 days. Towards the end of the trailer, Shukracharya commands the demon Raktabeej to destroy the human race. However, the formidable guru must first confront the divine power of Maa Kali, leading to an epic clash.

Advertisement

Watch:

About Mahakali The film is a part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe which began with Hanu-man, in 2024. Starring Teja Sajja, the film received a positive response from critics and the audience, earning about ₹295.29 crore gross worldwide. Besides Mahakali and Hanu-man, the cinematic universe also includes Jai Hanuman, which is the official second film of the franchise.

Advertisement

Meet the team: Makers, cast Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, Mahakali is written by Prashanth Varma and directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. It also features Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf and several other actors alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy in the lead roles.

Set in Bengal, the superhero film will be centred around Goddess Kali. It is said to symbolise the themes of women empowerment, faith, and courage.

The film will release in IMAX 3D. Reportedly, the makers are currently in talks for an international release of the film. The film is expected to release in multiple languages.

The music of the film has been composed by Smaran Sai.

On July 14, the makers of the film announced that production on the project had officially entered its final leg, marking an end of the 125-day shooting schedule.

Advertisement

When will Mahakali release Mahakali is set for a theatrical release on January 8, 2027. It is backed by RKD Studios.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.