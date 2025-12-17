Akshaye Khanna offers prayers at Alibaug home, performs hawan after blockbuster 2025- Chhaava, Dhurandhar, Drishyam 2

2025 saw chart-topping hits, Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh. What was common between both the films? Actor Akshaye Khanna. Amid the success of Dhurandhar, Khanna hosted a special poojja at his residence in Alibaug.

A video from the pooja has surfaced on social media.

Akshaye Khanna's house pooja As per reports, a Vastu Shanti hawan was performed at the actor's property. In the video, he was seen offering prayers through the ritual, which is said to bring peace, positivity, and spiritual harmony.

The video was shared on Instagram by priest Shivam Mhatre. In Marathi, he wrote on Instagram, “I had the fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshaye Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special."

Mhatre continued to praise Khanna's acting with back-to-back memorable performances this year. “Akshaye is the definition of ‘class’ in acting. Through his powerful and impactful role in Chhaava, he captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his intense performance in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet compelling work in Drishyam 2, and his realistic portrayal in Section 375. With carefully chosen roles and meaningful cinema, Akshaye continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences."

Netizens react to Akshaye Khanna's viral video Reacting to the video, netizens praised the Dhurandhar actor in the comments.

A user wrote, “My man is chilling after delivering 2 500+ crs blockbusters in a single year”. “Bro acted in two of the biggest Hindi films of the time & went on Alibag to chill," added another.

Someone else commented, “He seems content.”

“I aspire to be like this man. Not performative, not attention hungry, content and man has quiet confidence that shows in his aura. Does his job with perfection and disappears. No overactive pr or anything. Loveee him," another user said.

Also Read | Dhurandhar rewrites box office history in Bollywood on second Tuesday

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Drishyam 2 Dhurandhar continues to rule the box office. While the film is led by Ranveer Singh, many believe it was Akshaye Khanna who stole the show. In the film, he essayed the role of Rehman Dakait.

His impromptu dance to the Arabic track FA9LA by rapper Flipperachi has also gone viral on social media.

Before Dhurandhar, Khanna earned praises for his unrecognisable look and performance as Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Before Chaava, Khanna impressed the audience and critics as IG Tarun Ahlawat in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2.

Also Read | How to recreate viral Rehman Dakait look from Dhurandhar using Gemini?

Meanwhile, Khanna will be next seen in the upcoming film, Mahakali. The film is set for release next year.