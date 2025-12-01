Subscribe

Ranveer Singh 'overshadowed' by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar — Was that a surprise twist or a strategic masterstroke?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has quickly become a sensation, reshaping audience expectations. The film features Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent in Karachi, where his subtle performance contrasts with Akshaye Khanna's commanding role, leading to discussions about their dynamic on social media.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated10 Dec 2025, 12:39 AM IST
Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh both played pivotal roles in 'Dhurandhar'.
Five days after its release, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has already reshaped industry conversations, audience expectations and even the cultural vocabulary around mainstream Indian thrillers. Early box-office numbers and social-media chatter indicate that the film has not just landed — it has detonated.

With its layered writing, high-octane staging and emotionally charged performances, Dhurandhar has become one of the most talked-about films of the year.

!SPOILERS AHEAD!

Part One of Dhar’s ambitious saga follows Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he slips into Karachi’s criminal landscape in an undercover capacity. To build access and influence, Hamza gradually works his way into the infamous Lyari circuit.

Also Read | Akshaye Khanna’s 2025 comeback — And how we were never familiar with his game

He strategically manoeuvres himself into Rehman Dakait’s Baloch gang, rising through the ranks until he becomes Rehman’s trusted right hand. His role is not merely that of a participant; he becomes an advisor, a sounding board and, in many instances, the voice Rehman learns to rely on. Each decision Hamza endorses is executed with precision — a detail the film repeatedly highlights.

Amid the noise, one thread of conversation has taken over X (formerly Twitter): Akshaye Khanna, who plays Rehman Dakait, is being widely credited with “overshadowing” Ranveer Singh in several sequences. Viewers have described his screen presence as “magnetic”, “menacing” and “frame-dominating”, while comparisons between the two actors’ performances continue to flood timelines. Many of these reactions, however, stem from a surface-level reading of the film — and Dhar’s narrative choices offer a clearer explanation.

The contrast between Hamza and Rehman is not accidental; it is central to the film’s design. Hamza, as the story eventually reveals, is not in Karachi to become a gangster — he is there to thwart them.

His mission is to gather intel for India, reporting directly to Ajay Sanyal, and every subtle expression and quiet moment contributes to that undercover reality. His power lies in invisibility. As an undercover operative, Hamza must blend in, observe silently and allow others, including Rehman, to dominate the room.

Also Read | Watch: When Ranveer Singh turned fanboy for Dhurandhar co-star Akshaye Khanna

Ranveer’s performance reflects this internal architecture. In scenes surrounding the 26/11 attacks, for example, Hamza’s shock and anguish are communicated through micro-expressions meant for the audience, not for Rehman Dakait (Khanna), Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), or Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor) — all of whom stand beside him, unaware of his allegiance. His stillness is not a sign of being overshadowed; it is a performance calibrated to disappear into the character’s circumstances.

Rehman Dakait, on the other hand, is written to overwhelm — a man whose authority, charisma and volatility must eclipse everyone around him. Khanna steps into this construction with remarkable intensity. His portrayal is loud where Hamza is quiet, expansive, and restrained. The contrast is deliberate, forming the backbone of the film’s tension.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy saga sees drop

To view Khanna’s dominance as accidental is to miss the central design of Dhurandhar. Hamza is the story’s hidden architect — “the writer of this story”, as the film itself hints — even though none of the characters around him are aware of his true identity. His quiet plotting, constant mental note-taking and unassuming presence are the very traits that make the operation succeed.

So, while social media continues debating whether Akshaye Khanna “overshadowed” Ranveer Singh, the reality is far more purposeful. Dhar’s film thrives precisely because one character is meant to tower over the world, and the other is meant to silently dismantle it.

In Dhurandhar, that contrast isn’t a flaw — it’s the very engine driving the story to its explosive conclusion.

 
 
