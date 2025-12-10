Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry revives memories of Vinod Khanna’s 1989 Lahore dance

Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene in Dhurandhar has become one of the most shared clips from the film since its release. The moment went viral on social media, with viewers calling it sharp, controlled and quietly striking.

As the clip spread, another video began resurfacing alongside it, pulling the conversation in an unexpected direction. The older footage comes from a 1989 charity concert in Lahore, Pakistan.

It shows Vinod Khanna dancing on stage with Rekha, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and cricketer Javed Miandad. Although the video has been online for years, it gained new life this week as fans began linking it to Akshaye Khanna’s screen presence.

The 1989 Lahore concert clip goes viral again Once the old video resurfaced, viewers quickly started drawing comparisons. The body language. The pauses. The ease with which Vinod Khanna holds the stage. Many felt those same qualities showed up, decades later, in Akshaye Khanna’s entry sequence in Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller set in Pakistan. One user on X wrote, “NVM I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar.”

That single comment set off a wave of side-by-side edits and slowed-down clips. Some fans called it a coincidence. Others saw a natural inheritance. The discussion continued to grow as more people weighed in.

Akshaye Khanna sets the internet on fire as 'Sher-e-Baloch' in Dhurandhar

Why Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry is doing the rounds In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a powerful Pakistani crime lord who also moves in political circles. His entry arrives without warning and does not rely on dialogue. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features a large ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and debutante Sara Arjun. Even so, Akshaye Khanna’s scene has remained one of the most discussed moments online.

The track used during the sequence, FA9LA by Gulf-based hip-hop artist Flipperachi, has also seen renewed interest. Its pulse matches the mood of the scene and helps push the clip further.

Akshaye’s co-actor, Danish Pandor, told Filmygyan that the dance seen on screen was not fully choreographed. He said the moment was improvised, a detail that only added fuel to comparisons with Vinod Khanna’s natural stage presence from decades earlier.

FAQs Is the Vinod Khanna dance video recent? No, it is from a 1989 charity concert held in Lahore, Pakistan.

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar dance choreographed? According to co-actor Danish Pandor, the dance was improvised.