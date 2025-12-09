Akshaye Khanna sets the internet on fire as 'Sher-e-Baloch' in Dhurandhar. Fans say 'he dominated every scene'

The recent release of Dhurandhar has triggered a wave of praise for veteran actor Akshaye Khanna, whose performance in the film has reportedly “set the internet on fire.”

Akshaye Khanna sets the internet ablaze with his performance in Dhurandhar On social media, fans and viewers have flooded platforms with glowing reactions — and many singled out Khanna’s portrayal as a standout.

On X (formerly Twitter), one comment captured the sentiment, “It is also important to highlight d positive aspects of Dhurandhar … Akshaye Khanna, dressed in traditional Balochi cultural attire, looks exactly like a Baloch. All cast played well.”

Advertisement

Another fan wrote simply, “Rewatch value of this scene is actually INSANE.” Others were effusive in their praise: “Will probably watch the movie just for this banger song,” and “everything about this video is js perfect.” Perhaps the most direct was: “This man #AkshayeKhanna Aura dominated every single frame in #Durandhar.”

People on Instagram are also making memes with this song or are reposting the clip from the film, heaping praise on Akshaye.

Advertisement

Take a look at some such reels:

Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar has struck a chord for several reasons. According to enthusiastic viewers, his embodiment of a character steeped in cultural detail — including traditional Balochi attire — brought authenticity to the film’s depiction of oppression and injustice in Balochistan.

Advertisement