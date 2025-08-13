Alan Tudyk says he was cut from 'I, Robot' publicity after outshining Will Smith: 'I was so shocked'

Actor Alan Tudyk has revealed he was removed from the publicity campaign for the 2004 sci-fi film ‘I, Robot’ after test screening audiences responded more strongly to his character than to star Will Smith.

Speaking on the Toon’d In with Jim Cummings podcast, Tudyk shared that early audience feedback showed his character, Sonny the robot, scored higher in popularity than Smith’s lead role. Tudyk, who gave a full performance using motion capture and voice acting for the robot, said he was “very upset” when he learned he would not be included in the film’s marketing.

“A lot of people did not know I did Sonny the Robot in ‘I, Robot’, and there is a reason,” Tudyk explained. “I got word back: ‘Alan, you are testing higher than Will Smith.’ And then I was gone. I was done. There was no publicity, and my name was not mentioned.”

Tudyk added, “I put a lot into that performance. I had to move like a robot. At the time, I was very upset.”

More about ‘I, Robot’ Directed by Alex Proyas, I, Robot is set in 2035 and stars Will Smith as a detective investigating the suspicious death of a robotics company founder. The story centres around Sonny, a highly advanced robot voiced and performed by Tudyk, who becomes a key figure in the mystery.

The film also features Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, and Chi McBride. While I, Robot was a commercial success, Tudyk’s role remained largely unrecognised by the wider public.