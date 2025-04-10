Alappuzha Gymkhana audience review: Naslen Gafoor sports-drama steals the show, leaves ‘Mammootty fans afraid’

Alappuzha Gymkhana audience review: The sports comedy drama starring Naslen K Gafoor was released in Malayalam and Tamil languages. The latest Malayalam movie, which premiered on the big screen on April 10, is making waves at the box office on its opening day.

The trailer of the film was released on March 26, two weeks before its debut, building on the excitement around Naslen K Gafoor movie, which marks a a quirky comeback after the infamous romantic drama “Premalu.” Featuring a runtime of 2 hours 30 minutes, the movie was made on a budget of ₹20 crore.

Alappuzha Gymkhana audience review The movie opened to positive reviews despite clash with Mammootty's Bazooka. A user stated, “1st Half : So Far Good. A Lot of Moments to Laugh. Technically the film is Top Notch. Lags At Points.. But The Boxing Aspect Is Excellently Done. #Naslen Steals The Show.” Another user remarked, “Not a big malayalam cinema fan. But Thallumaala team made a movie? I’m sold for this.”

A third user wrote, “Mammootty fans being afraid of Naslen isn't a made up story, it's a fact.” A fourth user added, "Even though there's a clash with a #Mammooty film, this one is giving tough competition. The craze for #Naslen and #KhalidRahman among the youth is greatly benefiting the film.

One of the biggest clashes of Malayalam film industry occurred on April 10 as Alappuzha Gymkhana is head-to-head with Mammootty's action-thriller Bazooka.

Alappuzha Gymkhana box office collection Featuring captivating love triangles, the movie collected an estimated ₹66 lakh until 12:00 noon on Thursday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

More about Alappuzha Gymkhana According to IMDb description, the narrative follows a group of youngsters who fail their plus two exams. With an aim to join a common college through the sports quota, they choose boxing as their sport. Set in Kerala's Alappuzha district, the story unveils their transform from rookies to real contenders as they manage to survive the district-level competitions.

Alappuzha Gymkhana cast Khalid Rahman helmed Mollywood movie is produced by Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios. The star cast features Naslen K Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Lukman Avaran, Shiva Hariharan, Redin Kingsley, and Noila Francy in pivotal roles.