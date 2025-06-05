Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT release date: Naslen's sports drama movie begins streaming online; check where to watch it

Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT release: Alappuzha Gymkhana, a refreshing new addition to the Malayalam film industry, is a sports drama that intertwines youthful ambition, friendship, and the transformative power of sports.

After a successful theatrical release on 10 April 2025, the movie is now available for digital streaming.

This compelling tale of resilience and determination offers viewers a blend of humour, emotion, and the indomitable spirit of youth, and is a must-watch for those seeking an uplifting cinematic experience.

Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT release: When and where to watch The Naslen starrer Malayalam movie, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is now streaming online on SonyLIV. It is available online in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Also Read | Netflix OTT releases this week: New movies to watch

Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT release: Plot Set in the picturesque town of Alappuzha, the narrative for Khalid Rahman directorial follows five close-knit friends—Jojo Johnson, David ‘DJ’ John, Shifas ‘Valthu’ Ahammed, Shifas ‘Cherthu’ Ali, and Shanavas—who face the setback of failing their 12th-grade board exams, except for Shanavas.

Determined not to let this hinder their aspirations for higher education, they discover that securing admission through the sports quota is a viable path. Choosing boxing as their sport, they join the local Alappuzha Gymkhana boxing school under the guidance of coach Salim.

The movie chronicles their journey from novices to contenders, highlighting their personal growth, the challenges of the sport, and the strength of their camaraderie.

Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT release: Key cast and crew Directed and produced by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana features a talented ensemble cast: