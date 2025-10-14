Alec Baldwin crashes Range Rover into tree during rainy Hamptons drive

Emmy-winning actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a car accident in the Hamptons on Monday when his white Range Rover crashed head-on into a tree on Montauk Highway during heavy rain. The 67-year-old star and his brother escaped unharmed as police arrived to assist them, according to photos and witness reports.

Was Alec Baldwin Involved in a Car Crash in the Hamptons? Baldwin was photographed looking dishevelled and visibly annoyed at the crash site, standing beside the damaged vehicle with his hands in his pockets while making a phone call. The front of the car was smashed in, and officers quickly helped the brothers take shelter from the storm.

Why Was Alec Baldwin in the Hamptons?

Actor Alec Baldwin was reportedly in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ran from 5 to 13 October. Baldwin serves as co-chair of the festival’s Board Executive Committee.

“He has been out there all week, he attended films and moderated panels,” peopple familiar with the developments told Page Six.

Baldwin owns a long-standing residence in East Hampton, where he often spends summers and hosts cultural events.

What Do We Know About His East Hampton Estate? Baldwin’s East Hampton farmhouse sits on ten acres near the beach and has undergone two major renovations since he bought it in 1995. His efforts to sell the property have been less successful: in January 2024, he reduced the asking price by $10 million after months without serious offers.

Initially listed for $29 million, the home was pulled from the market in July 2024, the same month Baldwin began filming his upcoming TLC reality series “The Baldwins” at the estate.

Has Baldwin Faced Trouble in the Hamptons Before? Baldwin, who celebrated 40 years of sobriety in May, has had a complicated history in the Hamptons, where he has lived since the early 1980s. While the area remains a retreat for the actor, he has often found himself in the spotlight — from public altercations to ongoing property battles.

The crash adds to a series of incidents that have shaped Baldwin’s reputation in recent years, including the fatal “Rust” film-set shooting in 2021. The actor has consistently denied pulling the trigger of the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The criminal case against him was dismissed in July 2024.