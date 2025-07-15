Alec Baldwin to host audio drama on Abraham Lincolns final days

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): Alec Baldwin is all set to host a historical audio drama titled 'The Ides of April.'

Advertisement

The eight-episode series will explore a major moment in American history: the 17 days in April 1865 that began with the surrender at Appomattox and ended with the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Baldwin, who also serves as executive producer, said in a statement, as per Variety: "This is one of the most extraordinary American stories ever told, and one that still echoes through our country's political DNA. It's a privilege to bring these voices -- and this chaos -- to life."

The series is written and produced by Branden Morgan, the creator of The Devil Within.

According to Variety, Morgan praised Baldwin's involvement, saying, "I'm thrilled to join forces with Alec Baldwin. He's a pioneering voice in the podcast industry, and his work on this show is extraordinary. This series is bold, cinematic, and full of the emotional weight this moment in history deserves."

Advertisement

The Ides of April uses immersive sound design and dramatic narration to take listeners back to a time of national crisis and conspiracy. It was recorded at CDM Studios in Manhattan, with sound by Zach McNees.

The project is produced by Evio Creative, a new storytelling studio, and also involves executive producers Matt DelPiano, Branden Morgan, and Baldwin himself. Ad sales for the podcast are being handled by Ben Watson's Impressions.FM, according to Variety.