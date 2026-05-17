Alex Cooper, Call Her Daddy host, announces first pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan

Podcast host Alex Cooper has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, sharing maternity photographs and calling the moment a new chapter for their growing family.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated17 May 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Podcast host Alex Cooper has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.
Podcast host Alex Cooper has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.

Alex Cooper, the creator and host of the hugely successful Call Her Daddy podcast, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper pregnant with her first child

The 31-year-old media personality shared the news on Instagram on May 17 through a series of maternity photographs featuring the couple together. Captioned simply “Our family,” the post showed Cooper cradling her baby bump while posing alongside Kaplan during an intimate outdoor photoshoot.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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