Alex Cooper, Call Her Daddy host, announces first pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper, the creator and host of the hugely successful Call Her Daddy podcast, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper pregnant with her first child
The 31-year-old media personality shared the news on Instagram on May 17 through a series of maternity photographs featuring the couple together. Captioned simply “Our family,” the post showed Cooper cradling her baby bump while posing alongside Kaplan during an intimate outdoor photoshoot.