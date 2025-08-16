Alfie Allen stars in new Atomic trailer: Check his darkest Game of Thrones moments as Theon Greyjoy

Alfie Allen, popular as Theon Greyjoy from Game of Thrones, will soon appear in Atomic, an upcoming web series inspired by the non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar.

The web series, whose official trailer was launched on Thursday, August 14, explores the unlikely friendship between Max (Alfie Allen) and JJ (Shazad Latif), who become caught up in a cartel’s plot to transport uranium across North Africa.

This leaves the pair with a huge decision: save themselves or risk everything to stop a nuclear bomb from getting into the wrong hands.

Alfie Allen's darkest Game of Thrones moments as Theon Greyjoy Earlier in an interview, Alfie Allen had revealed that his role as Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones took a toll on his mental health.

During the show's eight seasons, Theon went through a downward spiral as he journeyed from being the Starks' ward to tortured Reek and back to Theon again.

Alfie told Deadline that even up to the point of getting an Emmy nomination, this character did make him get inside his own head a lot, and “there were dark, dark moments.” “It’s great to have it end of a positive note, because it was hard, during the process, to open up and talk about how difficult it was,” he said.

The actor said he had struggled personally with the darkness his character faced, adding, “there’s a lot to be said about men’s mental health within Theon’s journey.”

“It felt like the walls were closing in at some points,” he said, adding, “Gwendoline (Christie) and Kit (Harington) were the two people – everybody a little bit, but them most so – who were always willing to talk to me about that stuff.”

Atomic OTT release: When and where to watch? The first two episodes of Atomic will launch on Thursday, August 28, on Sky Atlantic and Now, and new episodes of the five-part series will be released weekly thereafter.

Atomic will not be available to watch on Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Watch Atomic trailer here: