‘Alhamdulillah, all my reports…’: Dipika Kakar breaks down while sharing liver cancer scare

Television actor Dipika Kakar, best known for Sasural Simar Ka and her appearances on reality shows, has opened up about the emotional toll of her ongoing liver-related health issues. In a new YouTube vlog filmed by her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika broke down while speaking about the anxiety she continues to battle—even though her latest medical reports are normal.

“There’s Still That Fear” Sharing a health update with her followers, Dipika said that while her recent test results indicate she is recovering well, the fear hasn’t completely gone away.

“Alhamdulillah, all my reports are normal and things are moving in the right direction. But there’s still that lingering fear in my heart,” she admitted, adding that the emotional stress sometimes overwhelms her.

The actress revealed she has been experiencing moments of breakdown lately. She said she has discussed these feelings with her doctor and counsellor as part of her recovery journey.

Physical Challenges Continue Dipika also spoke about the physical discomfort she deals with on a daily basis—side effects she says are often invisible to others. These include hormonal fluctuations, thyroid imbalances and symptoms like dry skin, pressure around the ears and neck, and nasal dryness.

“Every day feels different. Hormonal changes and fluctuating thyroid levels really affect you,” she shared.

“You Have To Keep Moving”

Despite the emotional and physical strain, Dipika emphasised the importance of staying resilient. She encouraged viewers not to let fear take over.

“You can either sit with the fear or you can move forward. The only way to fight this is to keep going. Don’t give up,” she said.