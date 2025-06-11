Ali Fazal reveals how he bagged Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino: ‘I had shamelessly texted him…’ | Exclusive

Metro…In Dino is all set to debut soon in theatres. The much-anticipated film of the season marks filmmaker Anurag Basu's final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy, following Life in a… Metro and Ludo. Lead actor Ali Fazal, who portrays one of the most intense characters in the film, opened up about the overwhelming response to the trailer while speaking with Livemint.

Advertisement

Ali Fazal on why he said yes to Metro…In Dino Ali Fazal revealed what drew him to say yes to Basu’s vision.

He shared, “I think we’re all drawn to stories that push us out of our comfort zones. But with this one, it was an easy yes – it’s Basu Da! I had shamelessly texted him long ago, which I rarely do, but his musicality in storytelling has always stayed with me. Basu Da’s technical mastery and his Spartan-like team make shooting feel like just one small part of a bigger masterpiece, leaving us actors in awe, like a box of chocolates where you never know what you’ll get.”

Ali Fazal as Akash in Metro…In Dino In the film, he essays the role of Akash, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Advertisement

Ali added about his role, "Akash, my character, is a dreamer – vulnerable, a little lost in the chaos of the big city. Fatima and I take a winding journey in the film, full of zigzags that eventually tie into the larger picture. Somewhere in that mess is the aching heart of our story.”

Metro…In Dino The film seeks to offer audiences a personal connection to stories that feel both intimate and universal.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro…In Dino features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona SenSharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Watch trailer here:

Advertisement

Life in a... Metro From the original cast, Konkana is the only actor who is returning in the sequel. Life in a... Metro was released in 2007, starring an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. The music is composed by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.