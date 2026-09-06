Ali Fazal surprises cinemagoers at Mirzapur: The Movie screening in Delhi, fans call it a 'goosebump moment'

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal surprised the cinemagoers with his unexpected appearance at a cinema hall during the screening of the film 'Mirzapur: The Movie' on Saturday evening.

Ali Fazal took the audience by surprise by entering the cinema hall while they were completely engrossed in the climax scene of the movie. Surrounded by tight security, the actor waved at the audience and expressed his gratitude for all their love towards the movie and his character.

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The actor donned a black shirt and jeans for his sudden appearance.

He also posed with his fans, who were too eager to grab a selfie with him or snap a photograph.

The actor took the microphone in his hand and expressed gratitude to the audience. The fans of the actor erupted in joy after watching their favourite actor in the cinema hall.

One of the viewers and fans of Ali Fazal called the sudden appearance of the actor a "goosebump moment" of his life.

While talking to ANI, Rajat Sehgal, hailing from Faridabad, said, "I came to watch the movie, and it was expected to be nice. However, we had some doubts regarding the movie as the series was too good. But the movie was nice as well. Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) also came, and the crowd went aggressive. His arrival was a goosebump moment."

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' is receiving immense love from the audience after its release. The film has opened with a thunderous collection on day one, amassing a total of ₹27 crore.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. The film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening collection on his X handle while describing the movie as "sensational" and expressing hope for a massive upcoming weekend collection.

According to Taran Adarsh, the film has become the fourth biggest opener of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and Border 2.

He wrote, "MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' IS SENSATIONAL ON DAY 1 – MASSIVE WEEKEND LOADING. Mirzapur The Movie pulls off a BIG SURPRISE as it records a fabulous opening day... The film has emerged as the FOURTH-BIGGEST OPENER OF 2026 – after Dhurandhar2, Toxic, and Border2. Mirzapur The Movie has posted superb numbers across the mass circuits and heartland, with the Janmashtami festivities providing an extra boost to its power-packed performance."

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He continued, "The phenomenal response is a clear reflection of the tremendous popularity of the Mirzapur franchise, with its loyal fan base turning up in full strength. All eyes on the Saturday-Sunday trend. MirzapurTheMovie [Week 1] Fri ₹27.85 cr. Note: Hindi version. Official Nett BOC | India biz | Box Office | MirzapurTheMovie [Week 1] Fri ₹26 lacs. Note: Telugu version."

Continuing from the world of Season 1, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' brings together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the fray and changing dynamics.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

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The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has hit theatres on September 4. (ANI)