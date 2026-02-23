Alia Bhatt at BAFTA 2026 red carpet says daughter Raha is her ‘true source of inspiration’

Actor Alia Bhatt made a sparkling debut on the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) 2026, where she is set to present an award. Speaking to the media at the event, the actor shared that her greatest source of inspiration right now is her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

When asked what excites her most about films and the BAFTAs, Alia reflected on her deep-rooted love for cinema. “I think I say this all the time that I came out of my mother's womb on action. I feel myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera is a blessing to me. I feel so grateful that I love my job so deeply,” she said.

However, the actor added that her daughter has become her biggest motivation. “But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Look at her bloom, dancing to my songs, I feel that is life,” Alia shared.

Strong Indian presence at BAFTA 2026 Alia’s presence as a presenter marks a significant moment for Indian representation at the global awards platform. Joining her on the red carpet was Lakshipriya Devi, director of the Indian film Boong, along with producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The ceremony also features a star-studded international line-up, including nominees and presenters such as Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Glenn Close, Jacob Elordi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Chloe Zhao, Emma Stone and Paul Thomas Anderson, among others.

Growing global footprint Alia’s BAFTA appearance adds to her expanding international profile, following high-profile outings at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.