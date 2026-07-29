Alia Bhatt calls for urgent help as Assam battles devastating floods ‘Happens every year and still catches us off guard’

Actor Alia Bhatt has voiced support for people affected by the devastating floods in Assam, urging her followers to contribute to relief efforts as the state grapples with widespread destruction. The actor shared an emotional message on Instagram, promising to post details of organisations working on the ground to help those in need.

Her appeal comes as Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood situations, with the deluge affecting lakhs of people across several districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also closely monitoring the situation to assist the affected.

Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Flood-Hit Assam Expressing solidarity with flood victims, Alia Bhatt described the crisis as "an incredibly challenging time" and highlighted the scale of the devastation.

"More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actor stressed that the state requires immediate assistance while also pointing to the long-term rehabilitation that lies ahead.

"Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery," she added, before volunteering to help by “sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground.”

In another message, Alia reflected on the recurring nature of the disaster, saying, "It happens every year and it still catches us off guard," urging people not to look away from the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the state.

View full Image View full Image Alia Bhatt on Assam floods

Bhumi Pednekar Also Appeals For Donations Alia Bhatt joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities speaking up about the flood situation. Earlier, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on Instagram, urging people to contribute to relief efforts.

"Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, and evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very, very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little," she said.

Bhumi also shared a donation link through her Instagram bio, encouraging people to volunteer and support organisations engaged in rescue and rehabilitation work.

Death Toll Climbs To 75 As Relief Measures Intensify According to ANI, the death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 75 after seven more people died in Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

As per the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) dated July 28, all seven recent deaths were caused by drowning in Sivasagar.

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Seven districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup (Metropolitan) — continue to remain severely affected by the floods.

The floods have impacted 3,32,639 people across 622 villages in 21 revenue circles. The disaster has also caused extensive agricultural losses, with 45,341.98 hectares of crop area remaining submerged. Officials said the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger level, although no river has crossed its highest flood level mark so far.

Following the rise in casualties, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a relief package for affected families.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "We will leave no stone unturned to support our people and help them rebuild their lives."

Under the revised measures, the state government has waived the post-mortem requirement for the disbursement of ₹4 lakh ex gratia in flood-related deaths. An additional ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund will also be provided to families of the deceased, taking the total assistance to ₹9 lakh. Families of people who have been missing for more than 30 days will also be eligible for ₹4 lakh ex gratia.