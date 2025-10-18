Alia Bhatt's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War leaks online, netizens calls it Bombay Velvet 2

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film, Love & War. Amid the anticipation for the film, Bhatt's first look from the film has leaked online. She was spotted in a new look on the sets of Bhansali's film.

Alia Bhatt's first look from Love & War leaks online In the photo, Alia Bhatt exuded vintage charm, wearing a rose gold sequined saree. Her hair was tied into a large bun while she sported heavy eye makeup and a nose pin.

She was seen making her way on the sets.

Sharing the picture on Reddit, someone wrote, “Alia Bhatt's exclusive first look from Love And War.”

See post here:

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt's leaked pic Reacting to the photo, netizens shared their mixed reactions. Many also compared the look with several names from the industry.

A user wrote, “If this is her look, then SLB has successfully achieved the Divya Dutta-fication of Alia.”

“Look, stolen from Bride of Frankenstein,” added another.

“Bombay Velvet 2,” Someone commented.

Yet another said, “The more I see from this movie, the more cringe I feel. Between RK and VK moustaches and Alia giving wannabe energy, it looks like a sequel to Bombay Velvet.”

“It's giving Anushka in BV (Bombay Velvet),” mentioned a user as well.

About Love & War Bhansali's Love & War is billed as an “epic saga.” However, details about it have not been revealed by the makers yet.

When will Love & War release The film was announced in January 2024. The announcement post on Instagram mentioned: “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.”

Later, the release date of the film was shifted to 20 March. It will now arrive in theatres during the festive week of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

Love & War marks the second collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after their 2022 film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won the National Award. It is also Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with the director after his film debut with Saawariya in 2007.

However, for Vicky Kaushal, Love & War is the first collaboration between him and Bhansali.

