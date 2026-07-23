‘Heartbroken’ Alia Bhatt hails student for their courage amid nationwide CJP protest: ‘Future is theirs’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt opened up being affected by the ongoing student protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Praising students who have been protesting against issues in the education system and NEET paper leak, Bhatt said that they represent not only their own aspirations but also the hopes of their families and the countless sacrifices made to help them succeed.

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Alia Bhatt breaks silence on CJP students protest Reflecting on the protests, the Alpha actor said the past few days had “broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope.”

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope.

"Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them. Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind".

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Actor, MP Kamal Haasan condemned lathicharge on student during protest. Haasan wrote, on X “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

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The actor requested Sonam Wangchuk who is currently in the hospital, to end his ongoing hunger strike. “@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast,” he added.

"To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures. @cockroachisback #CJPProtest.”

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Bollywood supports students Previously, Salman Khan had shared a post, lending support to students.

Calling paper leak a serious issue, Khan said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while protesting peacefully. On X, he wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote in a carefully-worded post on X on Wednesday.

However, he said the protests should not be “hijacked politically”, without mentioning any names.

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"This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision," the superstar concluded.

The ongoing student protests across India over the alleged NEET paper leak have found support from celebs like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chaddha and Anurag Kashyap.

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What CJP is protesting Their social media posts poured in after the police crackdown on protestors in Delhi during the 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday. CJP continues to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.