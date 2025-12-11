Alia Bhatt honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt received the Golden Globe Horizon Award at Red Sea International Film Festival. She is attending the ongoing festival and was snapped at the Golden Globes Gala Dinner.

Confirming the recognition, the official Instagram handle of the festival wrote, "We’re proud to partner with the Golden Globes Awards to honor Hind Sabri with the Omar Sharif Award and Alia Bhatt with the Golden Globe Horizon Award on the sidelines of the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival. Noteworthy, these two awards highlight the achievements of the brightest creative talents in the Middle East and North Africa."