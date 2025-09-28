Alia Bhatt joked Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘only contribution’ to Raha’s life was Hindi; later corrected herself

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared a touching family moment that offered a glimpse into his relationship with his granddaughter, Raha, and his daughter, actor Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt: ‘I taught Raha Hindi’ In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the ‘Aashiqui’ director spoke about an incident that began as light-hearted but soon became deeply meaningful.

Bhatt recalled how, during a recent visit, he noticed that everyone around Raha was speaking to her in English. Wanting to give her something different, he announced that he would be the one to speak to her in Hindi. However, Alia’s immediate response surprised him.

According to Bhatt, Alia remarked, “That will be your only contribution to her life.”

The comment, though made in passing, left Bhatt taken aback. “I immediately asked her, ‘Only contribution to her life?’” he said.

Alia quickly backtracked and corrected herself, telling her father she meant it as a “great contribution.” Bhatt teased her for revising her words, but the exchange soon turned heartfelt when Alia reminded him of the valuable life lessons he had already given her.

“She said, ‘You’re the one who taught me never to make anyone wait, to always be on time — no matter how ordinary the person may be, always respect their time and be five minutes before time,’” Bhatt recalled, visibly proud of her acknowledgement.

When Mahesh Bhatt praised Alia for being a hands on mother In another interview with Humans of Bombay, the filmmaker reflected more broadly on Alia’s role as a mother. He spoke with admiration about how she balances her demanding acting career with raising Raha.

According to him, Alia ensures that her daughter is always close by, even when she is working, showing a dedication to motherhood that deeply impresses him.