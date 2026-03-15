Alia Bhatt launches children’s brand ‘Eternal Kids’ on 33rd birthday, shares emotional note for grandfather

Actor Alia Bhatt marked her 33rd birthday with a special announcement for fans. The actor revealed that her production banner, Eternal Sunshine, is expanding into children’s entertainment with a new brand called Eternal Kids.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Alia shared that the initiative will focus on storytelling inspired by characters and tales created by her late grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, who passed away in June 2023.

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In the post, the Raazi actor said the new venture is rooted in nostalgia and childhood memories that she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt grew up with.

“Our production company, Eternal Sunshine, has just welcomed a new addition. Meet Eternal Kids. We already have three thrilling projects in the works. There are C, G, and M (We will disclose their names shortly). These are based on tales and characters created by my grandfather. Shaheen and I were raised on these stories, and we are excited to share them with you. We miss you, Grandpa,” she wrote.

A New Storytelling Chapter For Alia Bhatt With Eternal Kids, Alia Bhatt aims to revive the charm of classic children’s storytelling while introducing new characters and adventures for younger audiences.

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The actor indicated that the brand already has three projects currently in development. While the titles are yet to be revealed, she teased them using the initials C, G and M, promising that more details will be shared soon.

The upcoming slate will draw heavily from the imaginative stories created by Narendranath Razdan, making the project deeply personal for the Bhatt family.

Over the past few years, Alia has steadily expanded her role in the film industry beyond acting. Through Eternal Sunshine Productions, she has been actively backing creative projects across genres.

Another Project In The Works With Shaheen Bhatt

Apart from the children’s content label, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are also working on a new film titled Don’t Be Shy.

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The project, which is being developed as a Prime Video original, is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji.

The film follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life perfectly mapped out. However, an unexpected turn of events disrupts her plans and throws her carefully organised world into chaos.

Further casting announcements and details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Also Read | BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads in shimmering Gucci gown

What’s Next For Alia Bhatt As An Actor While expanding her production ventures, Alia Bhatt also has a major theatrical release lined up.

The actor will next be seen in Alpha, the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also features Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10 and is expected to be one of the major Bollywood releases of the year.

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With Eternal Kids, Alia Bhatt is now stepping into the world of children’s storytelling — a move that combines personal memories with creative ambition.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.