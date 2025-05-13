Alia Bhatt likely to skip Cannes debut amid India-Pakistan conflict: Report

Bollywood Alia Bhatt might not be marking her Cannes debut this year in light of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. While nothing has been confirmed, reportedly, her team is following the rising tension at the border.

Alia Bhatt to skip Cannes 2025? Alia was slated to join the French Riviera in her role as a Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She was expected to be seen with international faces such as Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

Amid this, India Today quoted a source saying, “Alia took this decision considering the tension at the borders. The ‘Raazi’ actor did not feel it was right to go to Cannes at such a crucial time. However, that’s not to say that she won’t. Alia’s team is closely following the situation at the border and if things remain calm, she might look at another date to attend. However, right now she will skip her attendance.”

Alia Bhatt's message for Indian Armed Forces As tension between India and Pakistan continues to make headlines, Alia recently penned a heartfelt message for Indian soldiers on Mother's Day.

It read, “The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness."

“That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table. We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger,” it continued.

“While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives.

“And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant,” she added.

“On Sunday we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine.

“We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude. So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind," Alia paid her tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

As her post arrived days after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, many on the internet bashed her for supporting her nation on time.