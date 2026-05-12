Alia Bhatt looks straight out of a fairytale as she stuns at Cannes 2026 for L’Oréal Paris

Actor Alia Bhatt has become one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival after pictures from her latest appearance quickly went viral on social media.
Bhatt attended the prestigious film festival as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and shared a series of photographs from the event on Instagram. The images showed the actor dressed in a soft white couture outfit that many fans described as graceful and timeless.
She shared the pictures with the caption, “☀️ 🌊 🎬 CANNES 2026 @lorealparis (sic).”
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Alia Bhatt wore a custom corset-style gown designed by Yash Patil for L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2026. The outfit featured hand-painted artwork by Basuri Chokshi, inspired by 1950s fashion silhouettes and a tribute to the French Riviera.
Alia Bhatt attended the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. This marked her second appearance at the festival representing the beauty brand.
Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look was styled by Rhea Kapoor. It was complemented by Chopard yellow diamond jewellery and Manolo Blahnik mules, with minimal accessories and soft make-up to highlight the gown's craftsmanship.
Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 gown was a custom creation by Yash Patil, featuring hand-painted artwork by Basuri Chokshi. It was inspired by 1950s fashion and included a tribute to the French Riviera, reflecting the event's location.
Besides Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari were expected to attend Cannes 2026 representing L'Oréal Paris. Other Bollywood personalities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Ashutosh Gowariker were also anticipated to be present.
The actor wore a custom corset-style gown designed by Yash Patil. The outfit featured hand-painted artwork by artist Basuri Chokshi and was inspired by 1950s fashion silhouettes. According to details shared during the event, the gown also included a hand-painted tribute to the French Riviera, reflecting the atmosphere and location of the Cannes Film Festival.
Bhatt’s look was styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor and completed with Chopard yellow diamond jewellery and Manolo Blahnik mules. Fashion observers noted that the styling remained elegant and balanced, with minimal accessories and soft make-up helping the detailed craftsmanship of the gown stand out.
The actor’s appearance formed part of her second visit to Cannes as a representative of the beauty brand. Reports from the festival said Bhatt chose a romantic-inspired look with floral detailing and a flowing structure that suited the glamour of the French Riviera.
The photographs, shared against the scenic Cannes backdrop, received strong reactions online within hours of being posted. Fans praised the look and one person even compared her to the legendary Audrey Hepburn stating, “alia bhatt channeling audrey hepburn at CANNES OMG??? THAT’S A PRINCESS (sic)."
Another person talked about the dress and design. “alia Bhatt at cannes wearing couture creation by artist yash patil, hand painted dress by basuri chokshi as an ode to the enchanting french rivera inspired by iconic silhouettes of 1950s (sic),” wrote a netizen.
Bhatt is attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival as part of the global L’Oréal Paris team, continuing her role as one of the brand’s international ambassadors.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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