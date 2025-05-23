Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes debut in dreamy, floral gown, look leaks online; see first picture and video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at Cannes on Friday. She is attending as a Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. For her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Alia wore a beige gown with white lacy floral details all over it.

The gown featured a deep neckline with ruffled skirt. Her look exuded vintage vibes.

Alia Bhatt's debut at Cannes 2025 A photo featuring Alia Bhatt's first look at Cannes leaked on X, formerly Twitter.

She finished off her look with a sleek hairdo and diamond earrings. She carried a traditional Chinese fan, called 'shan', which read ‘I am worth it’, promoting the cosmetic brand.

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Cannes look Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared the first glimpse of her Cannes debut look. However, she updated a black and white photo to tease her fans.

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of her Cannes look.

In another video, Alia was seen arriving at the Hôtel Martinez for the festival.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Alia's attendance at Cannes was rumoured to be uncertain until she was spotted leaving for France at the airport.

Alia is expected to be seen with international faces such as Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

Previously, reports claimed that Alia might give Cannes a miss owing to the tension between India and Pakistan.

A source told India Today, “Alia took this decision considering the tension at the borders. The ‘Raazi’ actor did not feel it was right to go to Cannes at such a crucial time. However, that’s not to say that she won’t. Alia’s team is closely following the situation at the border and if things remain calm, she might look at another date to attend. However, right now she will skip her attendance.”

Talking about Cannes, Alia had shared her excitement about her debut at the international film festival. She told the media during an interaction, "There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light.”