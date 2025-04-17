Alia Bhatt nails pull-ups after consistent effort, internet calls her Raha’s ‘strong mommy’ | Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the fitness freaks of the industry, often papped out and about in Mumbai gyms. On Thursday, she grew emotional after acing her first pull-up. She posted a video from her workout session and earned praise from internet users, including her mother, actor Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt's workout video Alia took to her Instagram account and dropped a video from the gym. In the video, she, in her gym outfit, perfectly aces pull-ups after consistent efforts. Her trainer also appeared in the video.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it.” Responding to her post, Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Whoa.” “Yessss,” cheered Soni Razdan for her daughter.

Gauahar Khan who is expecting her second child, called Alia “Amazing” with her comment.

Watch video here:

Fans react to Alia Bhatt's video A fan wrote in the comment section, “You trusted yourself and pulled it off. That’s amazing, so proud.” “Making it look Easy peasy lemon squeezy,” added another.

One more wrote, “No grind goes unnoticed when you're all in.”

Meanwhile, someone also said, “Strong mommy.”

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has a daughter, Raha Kapoor.

On the occasion, Alia posted an adorable picture of her and Ranbir from a beach. While Ranbir looks directly into the camera, Alia rests on his torso and holds him close. “Home, always. #Happy3 (heart and hug emojis)," she added in the caption.

On Wednesday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the site of their new home in Mumbai. The building is currently deconstruction and the couple reached there to inspect their abode.

Reportedly, their new house comes with a whopping cost of ₹250 crore. It is said that their new space will be shared between Alia, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and little Raha. Currently, Ranbir, Alia and Raha are living at Vastu. It is the same house where Ranbir and Alia tied the knot.