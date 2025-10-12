Alia Bhatt pens note after Filmfare Best Actress win, thanks her real life ‘Jigra’; find who is she

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award at the Filmfare Awards 2025 for her film, Jigra. While she did not attend the award night, which took place in Gujarat, she penned a note on Instagram. Celebrating her win, she thanked her real-life ‘Jigra’.

Alia Bhatt on her Best Actress Filmfare Award for Jigra Bhatt took to her account on the photo-sharing platform and dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Jigra. In them, she is seen posing with her co-star Vedang Raina, filmmaker Karan Johar, director Vasan Bala and others. It also featured the black lady placed on a table top.

She wrote, “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.”

Who is Alia Bhatt's Jigra Alia Bhatt thanked her team and called her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, her jigra (dearest).

She added, “@vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @yuvvrajviijan, @dheerhira.. thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame."

She further also extended gratitude towards the award show and continued, “So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same. It felt truly full circle @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb for being my calm through it all.”

She wrapped up by quoting the popular lyrics from the Jigra song: “For now, all I can say is “Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna.””

See post here:

Winners of Filmfare Award 2025 This year's Filmfare Award saw several other winners. Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award with Abhishek Bachchan for Chandu Champion. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award against Kareena Kapoor Khan (Crew), Kriti Sanon (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), Tabu (Crew) and Yami Gautam (Article 370).