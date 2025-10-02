Alia Bhatt opens up about her bonding with Rishi Kapoor, says 'I really miss him'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt spoke about her bonding with late actor Rishi Kapoor on the second episode of 'Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle' on Amazon Prime.

Alia arrived on the show alongside former co-star and friend Varun Dhawan, and they got candid about their relationship with each other, children and marriage.

In one of the conversations, Alia opened up about her relationship with her father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor.

She shared, "Actually, I spent a lot of time with him when we were filming 'Kapoor and Sons'. At that time, I wasn't dating Ranbir or anyone else. But we used to hang out every evening. He had the most wonderful stories to tell. He used to love hanging out. After the shoot, he was like, "Just sit and you know, chill and have dinner together. That ambience was just too good. Like I really, really miss him."

Alia also shared the connection between her daughter, Raha, and Rishi Kapoor.

She said, "I really think, especially his dynamic with Raha. Whenver people look at me, they were just like Raha is a mini Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and she really has like there is some energy of his that i feel she depicts from time to time."

Alia also discusses her connection with the Kapoor family. She said, "I feel when you are so internally into it, like when the relationships are so personal, you don't really look at it from a professional perspective. You know, like which legacy you are going into. I think that only comes when you know."

"We celebrated 100 years of Raj Kapoor. I think at that moment. I was like, "Oh my god," you know, Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather. That link, I actually realised only then. When you are very involved in it, it's very personal," she added.

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.