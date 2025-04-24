Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & other Bollywood stars condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘...chips away at our humanity’

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor have reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

The “heartbroken” actresses prayed for strength for the families of the victims and said such incidents “chip away at our shared humanity”.

Alia Bhatt on the terror attack in Pahalgam In an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt said the “news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking.”

“Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just...living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it.

Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity,” she said.

The actress prayed that the victims of Pahalgam, who witnessed the brutality of the terrorists and lost their loved ones in front of their eyes, find strength.

“May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow — though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them,” Alia said.

Priyanka Chopra says ‘innocent lives were caught in a storm’ Priyanka Chopra condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack as “reprehensible” and said, “Innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for.”

“What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir.

So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.”

She said it is “not a tragedy we can move past from,” adding that this heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. “This will haunt us for a long time.”

“To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor on the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack Kareena Kapoor said she was “beyond heartbroken” over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, adding that she's praying for the lives that were lost.

“Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost,” her Instagram story read.

Anushka Sharma condemns ‘heinous attack’ in Pahalgam Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to share her “heartfelt prayers and condolences” to the families of the “cold-blooded” Pahalgam terror attack victims.

She said that the “heinous attack” will never be forgotten.

“Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten,” Anushka wrote in her Instagram story.

She also shared a news article with the names of 26 people, mostly tourists, who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

Janhvi Kapoor on Pahalgam terror attack Janhvi Kapoor shared an Instagram post of a series of pictures from the Pahalgam terror attack titled: “The Cost of Hate: A dark day in pictures.”

She did not add any message to her story.

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among other Bollywood actors to condemn the terrorist attack.

What happened in Pahalgam? As many as 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack that was carried out in Baisaran valley, five kilometres from main market in Pagalgam, in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.