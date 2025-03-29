Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s adorable Ghibli-style avatar wins internet: ‘Best husband, best father’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest Bollywood celebrities to jump on the social bandwagon with their Ghibli-style pictures. A fan account of Ranbir posted adorable animated images of the Bollywood couple. It also featured their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Ghibli-style pictures The first picture was from one of their public appearances at an event. It showed Alia in a pink saree while Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in a dark green bandhgala sherwani. The picture is originally from Ranbir's cousin, actor Aadar Jain's wedding, which took place in Mumbai earlier this year.

Raha Kapoor's Ghibli-style pic This was followed by another animated image of Ranbir holding Raha in his arms. It is the Ghibli-style image of a paparazzi picture when Raha, Alia and Ranbir posed for pictures together.

See pics here:

Internet reacts to Alia, Ranbir, Raha pics While Alia is yet to react to the animated pictures, fans have already declared it a hit. Among them, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “This heart is for all of you!”

Another user added, “Beautiful baby and wife aur kya chahiye life me yaar (a beautiful baby and wife, what more do you need in life).” “You proved that you are the greatest husband and the best father (sic),” also said someone.

One more commented, “Aww.... they're so cute.”

Celebs sharing Studio Ghibli-style images Studio Ghibli-style images are the latest obsession of internet users. Several animated versions of Bollywood celebrities, films and iconic scenes have now surfaced online.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra shared their wedding images created using ChatGPT Ghibli-style image creation.

“We’ve been bitten by the Ghibli bug too!” they wrote while sharing the images on social media via a joint post.

Keeping up with the trend, singer Rekha Bhardwaj announced her Bhopal concert in Ghibli style. “Seeing the concert through Ghibli Eyes! Get ready to witness the magic on 19th April with Rekha Bharadwaj: Live in Concert,” she said in a collab post with Raag Fest.

Rakulpreet Singh and her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, also shared their wedding pics in Ghibli style. It also came with a pic from their vacation.

What is this trend? The feature has been rolled out by ChatGPT. Using the AI tool, users can turn their imagination into visual art with the Text to Image feature. Users need to input text and let Ghibli Diffusion transform their images into art, almost resembling Studio Ghibli's unique style.

OpenAI appears to be rolling out ChatGPT’s built-in image generation feature to free users though there’s no official confirmation yet. Tests on several free accounts show the feature is working smoothly.

While no usage limits were mentioned at the launch, OpenAI later introduced restrictions for both free and paid users due to high demand. CEO Sam Altman said it was overwhelming their GPUs.