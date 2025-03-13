Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor requested the media to refrain from sharing unauthorised pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor. On Wednesday, the couple celebrated Alia's 31st birthday in advance with media in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor request media to not share unauthorised pictures of Raha While answering questions from the press, Alia Bhatt clarified that while she doesn't want to take legal action against those using Raha's pictures, they might consider it if people don't respect their decision.

The Jigra actor said, "We don’t want to push any sort of (legal) action, but we’ll be left with no choice if people don’t listen. Wait for Raha to cross or cover her face while clicking pictures.”

“My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away,” she also added.

Ranbir told the press that while they are not considering the legal route yet, he also emphasised that he ‘grew up in Mumbai, in the industry.’ He addressed everyone as ‘family.’

“We are requesting you for the betterment of my child. It might sound like a privileged problem. But as parents, we are trying to do as much as we can to protect our child. Anybody with a camera phone can post it, it’s not in our control. But we are just asking for help,” he said.

Ranbir on Alia's privacy breach Referring to the time when Alia was clicked at her Mumbai house without her consent, Ranbir added, "Woh to bohot galat baat hai (it was very wrong). We understand there’s curiosity, but there’s a line you cannot cross.”

Only a few days ago, Alia achieved pictures of Raha from her Instagram post. Ranbir and Alia had previously requested media to not share pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor after she was born. Later, they introduced Raha to the world as she made made her paparazzi debut on Christmas 2023 during the annual Christmas party of the Kapoors.

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident It seems the celebrity couple reconsidered their decision following Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. Saif was attacked with a knife multiple times by an intruder in his younger son Jeh's room.