Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday amid Chhaava success

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older and celebrated his special day with Team Love & War. He is bringing together Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for the project. On Tuesday, Alia shared glimpses from their private party as they paused the film shoot for a cutting session, also marking the success of Vicky's latest hit Chhaava.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over (party's over) … back to shoot.”

In the picture, Bhansali was surrounded by Ranbir and Vicky while Alia joined from the back. It featured a cake, which was later cut by Vicky in the next photo.

The team was snapped together by paparazzi on Monday.

Love & War Love & War, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is said to be a love triangle set against the backdrop of a war. Announced last year, the film was set to release on Christmas 2025. But, it has been pushed to March 20, 2026, as per the latest update.

The film marks the first collaboration between Alia, Ranbir and Vicky. Talking about it, Vicky had told Pinkvilla, "I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia. They are very easy actors, incredibly talented. So, it’s fun on the sets.”

Chhaava Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is flying high in the success of Chhaava. Despite a conventional storyline, the historic drama managed to earn ₹316.18 crore India net on Sunday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is all set to join the ₹400 crore club soon.

Following the success of the film, Vicky Kaushal was seen attending Maha Kumbh 2025. On Monday, his wife, actor Katrina Kaif took a dip in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.