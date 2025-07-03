Alia Bhatt reacts to first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘Some things don’t need words’

Alia Bhatt expresses excitement over the film Ramayana's first look starring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, hinting at an “unforgettable” beginning and eagerly anticipating the Diwali 2026 release.

While sharing the promo of the film on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote,“Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting.”

The highly anticipated first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological film, Ramayana, was released on Thursday. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash portraying Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Laxman.

The over 3-minute trailer showcases impressive VFX and visuals, providing a glimpse into the epic tale. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, who is depicted shooting arrows while climbing trees.

Meanwhile, Yash is briefly introduced as Ravana, depicted in a threatening form. Though only part of his face is visible, he emerges from a shadowy background, highlighting his character.

Netizens react to Alia's post Expressing excitement over the trailer, one of the social media users wrote, “GOOSEBUMPS ALERT!!! This Ramayana is a MASTERPIECE IN MAKING!!! Divine performances, breathtaking VFX. Can't wait to experience the EPIC MAGIC on Diwali 2026 and 2027!!!(sic)”

Another user added, “The way RK’s (Ranbir Kapoor) biggest cheerleader showed up with that post, my heart! You can literally feel the pride and love. And not gonna lie, the film looks so, so promising. Everything about the first look has me seated already. Can’t wait to watch this unfold!”

“Thank you Alia for sharing the biggest movie of the decade been waiting on your post,” wrote one of the user.

“Ranbir's biggest cheerleader,” added another.

“Oh God this is hands down the most beautiful title announcement I’ve ever seen. Pure magic. Pure cinema. Ramayana is here to make history,” one of the users wrote.