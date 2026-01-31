Alia Bhatt reacts to public scrutiny over marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, admits wanting to delete social media after Raha

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about public scrutiny over marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about what people say about them, Bhatt told Esquire India that the couple remains unbothered. “The noise doesn’t reach us. Because it’s not real," she said in her recent interview.

Alia Bhatt on scrutiny over her marriage “They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on," she added.

Alia Bhatt revealed that while she and Kapoor often don't see the social media memes about them, they too laugh at them at times. “Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life,” she said.“If you’re in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them," she asserted, adding nothing can change their reality.

“Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred percent.”

Alia Bhatt thinks about deleting social media In the same conversation, Alia Bhatt also reflected on how motherhood changed her. She shared that she often thinks about disappearing from social media to only focus on acting.

However, she added that what stops her from deleting her social media is her long-time supporters.

“There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again. I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that,” she explained.

“My photo album is full of Raha” “When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself,” she also said.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the upcoming high-octane action thriller, Alpha. Joining the YRF Spy Universe, she will be sharing the screenspace with Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol. The film is helmed by Shiv Rawail.

Alpha was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2025. However, it was pushed to April 17, 2026. The film was once again postponed. It is now expected to be released in the second half of 2026. However, makers are yet to confirm a new release date.