Alia Bhatt removes pics of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s kid ‘Raha’ from Instagram; netizens blame, ‘Saif-Jeh incident’

Alia Bhatt made a bold move recently, as she deleted all photos showing Raha’s face from her Instagram. This marks a major move to protect Raha from the public eye after some reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia asked paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of Raha.

A scroll through Alia's Instagram profile shows that no pictures of Raha remain on the social media platform except for the ones that do not reveal her face.

Social media strongly reacted to the development as one user on Reddit said, “100% support her here….. there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent - whatever she feels as a protective action - she should do it."

Another user remarked, “Honestly, a good decision and now I hope the paps will realise this and stop bothering them all the time, respect the kids privacy and the parents decision." A third user commented, “Saif-Jeh incident has affected them. They have also informed the paparazzi not to click Raha henceforth. Good for them." In January, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home when he tried to save his son Jeh from an intruder. A fourth user replied, “I’ve noticed, PC also blur her daughter’s images now.”