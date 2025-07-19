Subscribe

Alia Bhatt reviews Saiyaara, calls Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda 'two beautiful, magical stars'

Alia Bhatt praised Mohit Suri's emotional film 'Saiyaara,' celebrating its impact and the performances of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. She expressed admiration for the film's depth, calling it a beautiful creation that resonates with audiences.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published19 Jul 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Alia Bhatt praises Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara'.
Acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt has shared a glowing review of ‘Saiyaara’, the much-talked-about debut film of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, has struck a chord with audiences and industry insiders alike — and Bhatt’s heartfelt reaction has only added to the film’s growing acclaim.

Alia Bhatt Praises Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Taking to social media, Alia Bhatt praised both the film and its lead performers in a deeply emotional note.

She wrote, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born. @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.) I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again.”

Bhatt also praised director Mohit Suri’s vision and the emotional depth of the film, highlighting the film’s impact.

She added, “To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel (sic)."

"Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way. To the entire team, to @yrf — congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it (sic),”

In response, Aneet Padda expressed heartfelt gratitude to Bhatt, calling her a lifelong inspiration, “You’re my hero, always have been. Ever since I can remember. Thank you. The beauty that you are (sic).”

With ‘Saiyaara’ already winning hearts and drawing emotional responses from major stars, it appears that both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are poised for a promising journey in Indian cinema — a sentiment Bhatt herself seems to echo with both sincerity and admiration.

