THIS richest Kapoor of Bollywood trumped Ranbir, Kareena or even Karishma; check networth and other details

For generations, Kapoors have ruled the world of Indian cinema, be it iconic Raj Kapoor with his movies like Shree 420 or heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. But when it comes to the wealthiest person in the family, ladies are leading the race.

Kapoor family’s Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a net worth of ₹500 crore but is the second richest Kapoor in Bollywood. Which brings us to the question: Who is the richest Kapoor in Bollywood? Let’s find out.

Who is the richest Kapoor in Bollywood? Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, wife of Ranbir Kapoor, is the fourth richest actress in Bollywood after Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra, reported GQ India. According to Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt is also the richest Kapoor in the Bollywood industry.

In September 2024, Alia Bhatt revealed in the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 that she has officially changed her name to Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's net worth According to GQ India, Alia Bhatt has a networth of ₹550 crore. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has a net worth of ₹500 crore. Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a wealth of ₹345 crore, reported HT. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly married on April 14, 2022 at their home in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt’s brands and investments The Jigra actor earns a large chunk of her wealth from movies, brand endorsements, and advertisements. She also owns companies and invests in other ventures.

Alia Bhatt operates a production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Started in 2020, the company produced comedy thrillers Darlings and Jigra. Darlings featured Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Bhatt also runs a children's clothing brand named ‘Ed-a-Mamma,’ which focuses on sustainable fashion and environmentally friendly clothing options for kids.