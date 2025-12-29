Alia Bhatt’s Christmas album sparkles with bows, festive colours and a sweet family frame. See pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt treated fans to a series of festive photographs on social media, showcasing a playful and stylish holiday spirit.

Alia Bhatt flaunts her bow-forward fashion In the images, she is seen wearing a selection of bright, colourful bows that complement her carefully chosen outfits, adding a cheerful accent to the seasonal backdrop.

She shared the picture with the caption, “bows ka phase chal raha hai 💁🏻‍♀️🎀🎄♥️✨ (sic).”

The photos capture Bhatt posing in front of decorated Christmas trees, wearing a variety of outfits in hues of green, red and black. The actor’s fashion choices drew particular attention, with the bows becoming a talking point among followers for their whimsical appeal.

In the final image of the set, Bhatt is joined by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, Soni Razdan. The family photograph added a personal touch to the post, with fans responding warmly to the glimpse of their festive celebration.

Bhatt’s post underscores the increasing trend among celebrities to share moments of their personal lives with the public, especially during the holiday season. The combination of fashion, family and festive décor resonated with followers, resulting in a wave of positive engagement on the platform.

Alia Bhatt's work front Alia was last seen in ‘Jigra’ in 2024, opposite Vedang Raina.

She is set to feature in YRF's next film in the spy universe - ‘Alpha’. The film was scheduled to release. The seventh film in the shared cinematic universe, and its first to be led by a female protagonist, was announced in July 2024 under the title Alpha.

Helmed by director Shiv Rawail, the project features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Principal photography began in July 2024.

The film was originally slated for a Christmas 2025 release but was later pushed to 17 April, 2026 to allow additional time for post-production. It was subsequently postponed once again, this time indefinitely, after Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan claimed the same release window.

