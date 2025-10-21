Alia Bhatt's 'Diwali glam' at Kareena Kapoor’s bash - Raha’s mom wows in vintage Ritu Kumar saree | See pics

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Diwali glam’ look is in the spotlight after she shared a series of stunning photos from the festive celebrations in Mumbai. The 32-year-old actress and Raha's mother turned heads at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash as she sported Ritu Kumar's custom design for Diwali eve.

As the Kapoor family got along for the celebrations, Alia Bhatt chose to click some special photos. In a post on Instagram, the Jigra actress stated, “fam jam x diwali glam.”

In one of the photos, she can be seen posing alongside Alekha Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anissa Malhotra, her sisters-in-law Kareena and Karisma, along with other family members.

More about the ‘Diwali glam’ look Alia not only looked stunning in the designer’s signature silver tikki motif saree but also slayed the outfit by pairing it with elements that elevated the look. A maang tā ka from Sanzany Jewels added a touch of dazzle to the sparkling rose‑gold silk saree.

To add old‑world grandeur to the outfit inspired by the ancient Silk Road, Ranbir Kapoor's wife paired a kada from the heritage house Birdhichand and a bold necklace. Notably, Rhea Kapoor styled rose-gold saree from Ritu Kumar's eponymous label with a jacket look. To celebrate the festive moment rooted in tradition, Alia paired the immaculate saree with modern cut blouse with hair pulled back.

Describing the details of Alia Bhatt's October 18 attire, Rhea Kapoor stated, “From the Ritu Kumar archives, this sari revives one of her earliest designs, first created over 30 years ago by a woman who went on to redefine Indian couture.”

Why was this Diwali so special for Alia Bhatt? This Diwali was special for Alia Bhatt as it marked the last festival in her Bandra home ‘Vaastu.’

she opens up about her last Diwali at Vaastu — her Bandra home — and the light she’s carrying into her next chapter. Excerpts as followed...

The festival this year also coincides with a personal milestone — Following this festival, Alia Bhatt will be moving into a new house with daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor as revealed during an interview with Bombay Times.