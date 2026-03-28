Alia Bhatt seeks parenting advice from Sadhguru, his reply leaves her in splits. Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently met spiritual leader Sadhguru in Chennai. He posted pictures from the event as he shared parental tips with Bhatt, who is a mom to a 3-year-old, Raha Kapoor. Meeting Sadhguru, she asked him about being a good parent.
Sadhguru, who is also known as Jaggi Vasudev, told Alia Bhatt why she shouldn’t worry.
Sadhguru posted a video on Instagram where he is seen praying with Alia Bhatt before the event. He also dropped a video in which the Love & War actor is seen asking him, “Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?” To this, Sadhguru laughed and responded, “A worried parent is not a good parent.”
His answer left everyone in splits in the audience. Bhatt bursts out laughing and adds, "I don't think you can take worry out of it. I think you'd admit.” Sadhguru agreed with her.
Sadhguru also posted yet another video in which he shares that he does not ‘wind’ himself so he can ‘unwind’. He seemingly wrapped up the session by holding Alia Bhatt's hand and chatting away, as seen in his Instagram Stories. Sadhguru shared pictures from their conversation online. The official post read, “Alia Bhatt engages with Sadhguru for a delightful conversation hosted by JITO Chennai Plus (Jain International Trade Organization).”
Responding to it, a user wrote in the comments, “He can make anyone meditative.” “Wonderful both my favourite people,” added another. One more called the collaboration “Surprising” in a comment.
Yet another said, “If people understood this, everything would move different.”
Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance as she joined Sadhguru on stage. She wore a pastel green saree, seemingly organza. She finished the traditional look with her signature makeup.
Alia Bhatt is married to her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The two met on the sets and soon began dating. They made their relationship official in 2018 and dated for a long time before tying the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's home, Vastu, in Mumbai in April 2022.
Later, in the same year, the couple were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Raha. Raha is among the most popular celebrity kids after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.
Although Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not initially reveal the face of Raha, later they went public with her, allowing paparazzi to snap and share her pictures.
On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra, which did not work as expected. The film also starred actor Vedang Raina as her on-screen brother.
Bhatt will be next seen in the upcoming YRF spy film, Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the first female-led instalment in the YRF spy universe. Besides this, she is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.