Alia Bhatt seeks parenting advice from Sadhguru, his reply leaves her in splits. Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently met spiritual leader Sadhguru in Chennai. He posted pictures from the event as he shared parental tips with Bhatt, who is a mom to a 3-year-old, Raha Kapoor. Meeting Sadhguru, she asked him about being a good parent.

Sadhguru, who is also known as Jaggi Vasudev, told Alia Bhatt why she shouldn’t worry.

Alia Bhatt meets Sadhguru at Chennai event Sadhguru posted a video on Instagram where he is seen praying with Alia Bhatt before the event. He also dropped a video in which the Love & War actor is seen asking him, “Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?” To this, Sadhguru laughed and responded, “A worried parent is not a good parent.”

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His answer left everyone in splits in the audience. Bhatt bursts out laughing and adds, "I don't think you can take worry out of it. I think you'd admit.” Sadhguru agreed with her.

Sadhguru also posted yet another video in which he shares that he does not ‘wind’ himself so he can ‘unwind’. He seemingly wrapped up the session by holding Alia Bhatt's hand and chatting away, as seen in his Instagram Stories. Sadhguru shared pictures from their conversation online. The official post read, “Alia Bhatt engages with Sadhguru for a delightful conversation hosted by JITO Chennai Plus (Jain International Trade Organization).”

Responding to it, a user wrote in the comments, “He can make anyone meditative.” “Wonderful both my favourite people,” added another. One more called the collaboration “Surprising” in a comment.

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Yet another said, “If people understood this, everything would move different.”

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance as she joined Sadhguru on stage. She wore a pastel green saree, seemingly organza. She finished the traditional look with her signature makeup.

Alia Bhatt's family Alia Bhatt is married to her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The two met on the sets and soon began dating. They made their relationship official in 2018 and dated for a long time before tying the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's home, Vastu, in Mumbai in April 2022.

Later, in the same year, the couple were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Raha. Raha is among the most popular celebrity kids after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

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Also Read | Alia Bhatt reacts to public scrutiny over marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Although Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not initially reveal the face of Raha, later they went public with her, allowing paparazzi to snap and share her pictures.

Upcoming work On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra, which did not work as expected. The film also starred actor Vedang Raina as her on-screen brother.

Bhatt will be next seen in the upcoming YRF spy film, Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the first female-led instalment in the YRF spy universe. Besides this, she is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.