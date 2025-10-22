Alia Bhatt shares Diwali post featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor, but Reddit has an interesting observation

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with their family and close friends. The ‘Highway’ actress shared a glimpse into their fun-filled celebration in an Instagram post, which featured adorable pictures of Ranbir, her daughter Raha, Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Beyond the star show and the glimmering celebration at Alia's Diwali bash, the star couple's picture caught the attention of Reddit, with users wondering if Alia was pregnant with their second child.

To support the validity of their curious finding, a Redditor shared a picture from the time she was pregnant with Raha alongside Alia's recent post to highlight the similarity.

“We all know Alia was pregnant in the first picture? What if it turns out to be true even this time?” a Redditor wrote.

“Well, all the coincidences match. Even at Raha’s time, it was revealed on Reddit long before that she was pregnant. All the same things are happening!” they added.

“I felt like Alia was pregnant in that video with Rani Mukerji. Thank God I'm not the only one who thought this,” another Redditor said.

One user said, “I thought she was, in her side profile pic from the same drop? Congratulations to them!”

However, a netizen dismissed the post and said that Alia-Ranbir's Diwali picture features a very common couple pose and one should not “read much into it”. “This is a very very common pose for a couple to take a photo in, wouldn’t read much into it,” the netizen said.

“My boyfriend and I have many pictures like this, never once have I been pregnant in them. This is just a regular couple's thing,” added another.

“Hogi to pata chal hi jaega. Would never understand why people lose their minds over other people's pregnancies,” said a user.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Diwali post here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.