Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration, reveals Raha's handmade card - Check photos

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 43rd birthday. In a heartfelt post, she called him their “whole and soul” and shared a set of intimate family pictures to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Alia and Raha share their heartfelt wishes for Ranbir The first photograph featured the couple together during a quiet moment at sunset. Ranbir was dressed in an all-black outfit, while Alia wore a blue dress. The picture captured them hugging as they looked out at the view, highlighting the couple’s bond.

Alia shared these pictures with the caption, “happy birthday our whole and soul (sic).”

Advertisement

The second image offered a glimpse of family life, showing Ranbir playing with their daughter Raha. The snap focused on the father and daughter’s hands as they held a small toy chocolate cake decorated with sprinkles and candles.

The third picture in the post showed a handmade birthday card prepared by Raha for her father. Written in a childlike hand, the message on the card read: “Happy birthday best papa in the world (sic).” Alia included the image in her post as a sweet reminder of their daughter’s role in the celebrations.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 43rd birthday with paps, cuts cake on his special day

The post quickly drew attention from fans and colleagues in the film industry, who filled the comments with good wishes for Ranbir. Many also admired Raha’s effort in making the card, calling it the most memorable part of the post.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the leading actors of Hindi cinema, turned 43 this year. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love and War’.