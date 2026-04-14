Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of anniversary vacation with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha: 'Tu saath hai toh...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated four years of their marriage on April 14, sharing a glimpse of their special getaway with fans. To mark the occasion, Alia took to social media and posted a series of pictures from their anniversary holiday. She also wrote a touching caption alongside the images.

“Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” she wrote.

One of the pictures shows the couple smiling for a selfie with snow-covered mountains in the background. Another captures a calm outdoor setting surrounded by snowy peaks and wooden chalets.

In a separate moment, Ranbir is seen with their daughter Raha, standing near a fenced area and interacting with alpacas.

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The family had earlier been spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading off for the trip, though they did not reveal the destination.

Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, took to social media to share a heartfelt message along with a nostalgic throwback picture.

'Happy anniversary, sweethearts' Posting on Instagram, she shared a warm photo of the couple from one of their earlier Christmas celebrations and sent her blessings. A note on the image read, "Happy anniversary, sweethearts."

Along with the picture, Soni wrote, "Love you both. Blessings and love always."

Meanwhile, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is also Ranbir’s mother, wished the couple by sharing a photo of them on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Alongside it, she wrote, “Blessings to my heartbeats.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a simple and intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022, at Alia’s home in Mumbai. Instead of opting for a destination wedding, the couple chose to celebrate the occasion with close family and friends at their residence. They looked elegant in ivory traditional outfits on their special day.

Sharing their wedding pictures at the time, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," she added.