Alia Bhatt shares unseen, BTS pics from Cannes, Soni Razdan calls them ‘best’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to a bunch of unseen pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. Alia made her Cannes debut this year at the festival and attended the closing ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's unseen pictures from Cannes She posted the carousel and called them “Cannes-dids”, a play on the words Cannes and candid.

In the first picture, she was seen getting ready for day 1 at the festival. It was followed by several Polaroid images of her Cannes looks.

The next slides feature closeup videos of Alia getting ready with the help of her team.

In one of the books from the festival, the Jigra actress joined several other Loreal Paris ambassadors for pictures on the red carpet. She also shared a moment with Hollywood star Jane Fonda.

She also posed for a final group picture with her team, including Rhea Kapoor who prepped her stunning looks.

For day one of her appearance, Alia stunned in an ivory Schiaparelli gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt teases about returning to Cannes next year Sharing the pictures, Alia teased that she might be returning to the festival next year as well. She wrote in the caption, “Cannes-dids. Okay bye, see you next year.”

Soon after her post went live, fans rushed to pour in love via comments. Among them, Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan commented, “Best pics n best team.”

A fan commented, “Loved your debut so much!! Omg I mean I'm speechless.” “So beautiful Alia you shined so bright at Cannes,” added another.

Someone also said, “Cute Raha's mommy.”

Alia Bhatt's Cannes looks For the closing ceremony, she slipped into a custom Gucci saree, the brand's first-ever made-to-order saree, leaving everyone impressed.

In between, she turned into a Gucci girl in a mustard yellow co-ord set.

Alia attended as the brand ambassador of Loreal Paris.

After Cannes, Alia attended her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov's wedding in Spain.

In a viral video from the wedding, she was seen dressed in a colourful lehenga paired with a mustard yellow choli. She finished off her look with a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses.

She posed with the newlyweds and her close friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.